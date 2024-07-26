Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hanryu Stock Performance
Shares of HRYU stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. 92,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Hanryu has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50.
About Hanryu
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Hanryu
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Hanryu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanryu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.