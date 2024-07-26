Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU) Short Interest Down 84.3% in July

Hanryu Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRYU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,300 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the June 30th total of 161,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 286,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hanryu Stock Performance

Shares of HRYU stock remained flat at $0.25 on Thursday. 92,747 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 368,019. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.42. Hanryu has a 1 year low of $0.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

About Hanryu

Featured Articles

Hanryu Holdings, Inc operates FANTOO, an online social media platform that connects users worldwide that share similar interests. Its platform allows users to interact with other like-minded users to share their appreciation of various types of entertainment and cultures, create and monetize their content, enjoy other users content, engage in commerce, and experience a fandom community.

