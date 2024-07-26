Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Holdings Cut by MQS Management LLC

MQS Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,948 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,622 shares during the quarter. MQS Management LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAL. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $123,802.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,185 shares in the company, valued at $1,486,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total transaction of $367,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 273,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,066,119. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,287 shares of company stock worth $2,298,204 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.53.

Halliburton Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HAL traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.18. 10,807,475 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,549,433. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.93. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $32.60 and a 12 month high of $43.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80. The company had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

