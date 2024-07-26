Gravity One Day Volume Hits $33.84 Million (G)

Gravity (G) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last seven days, Gravity has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. One Gravity token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000078 BTC on exchanges. Gravity has a total market cap of $380.59 million and $33.84 million worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gravity Profile

Gravity was first traded on July 8th, 2024. Gravity’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,232,700,004 tokens. Gravity’s official Twitter account is @gravitychain. Gravity’s official website is galxe.com.

Gravity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gravity (G) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gravity has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 7,232,700,004.57 in circulation. The last known price of Gravity is 0.05389769 USD and is down -1.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $31,233,741.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://galxe.com/.”

