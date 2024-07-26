GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,000 shares, a growth of 457.7% from the June 30th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 471,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF stock. Wealth Effects LLC raised its holdings in shares of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF (NASDAQ:TSL – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the period. Wealth Effects LLC owned 8.25% of GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 51.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF alerts:

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ TSL traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.90. 277,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 301,131. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.03 and a beta of -4.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF has a 12-month low of $5.13 and a 12-month high of $20.71.

GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.25x Long TSLA Daily ETF (TSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Tesla, Inc index. The fund provides 1.25x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Tesla stock. TSL was launched on Aug 9, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GraniteShares 1.25X Long TSLA Daily ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.