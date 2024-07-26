Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Stock Price Down 1%

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as €11.19 ($12.16) and last traded at €11.19 ($12.16). 33,143 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €11.30 ($12.28).

Grand City Properties Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €11.10 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.09.

Grand City Properties Company Profile

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other major urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

