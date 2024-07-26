Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Globe Life had a return on equity of 22.53% and a net margin of 18.47%. Globe Life’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. Globe Life updated its FY 2024 guidance to 11.800-12.100 EPS.
Globe Life Stock Up 0.8 %
Globe Life stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,940,885. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.50 and its 200 day moving average is $99.62. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. Globe Life has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $132.00.
Globe Life Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Globe Life from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Globe Life from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Globe Life from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.44.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle- and middle-income families in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.
