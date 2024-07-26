GFT Technologies (ETR:GFT) Trading 1% Higher

GFT Technologies SE (ETR:GFT – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €24.45 ($26.58) and last traded at €24.25 ($26.36). 24,317 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 133,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at €24.00 ($26.09).
GFT Technologies Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is €26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €28.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.60 million, a PE ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.72.
GFT Technologies Company Profile
GFT Technologies SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital transformation services. The company operates in two segments in the Americas, the UK & APAC; and Continental Europe. It offers consulting on the development and implementation of IT strategies; development of bespoke IT solutions; implementation of sector-specific software; and maintenance and development of business-critical IT solutions.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than GFT Technologies
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for GFT Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFT Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.