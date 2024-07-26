Georgia Capital (LON:CGEO) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Georgia Capital PLC (LON:CGEO – Get Free Report) shot up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,078 ($13.94) and last traded at GBX 1,066 ($13.79). 39,048 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 112,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,050 ($13.58).

Georgia Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of £453.80 million, a PE ratio of 251.42 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 977.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,128.45. The company has a current ratio of 7.77, a quick ratio of 10.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.78.

In related news, insider Massimo Gesua’sive Salvadori purchased 3,876 shares of Georgia Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,027 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £39,806.52 ($51,482.82). 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Georgia Capital PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, organic growth and acquisitions. It consider greenfields through mature stage companies. The firm typically invests in automotive retail, education services, hotels, resorts & cruise lines, restaurants, beverages, healthcare, banks, property and casualty insurance, life and health insurance, diversified REITs, water utilities, and renewable electricity.

