Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.30-9.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1-3% yr/yr to $23.32-23.78 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.74 billion. Genuine Parts also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

GPC opened at $137.96 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $126.35 and a 1 year high of $164.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $19.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.26.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15). Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 44.59%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush dropped their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total transaction of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.