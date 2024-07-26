Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.15), RTT News reports. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 30.03% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Genuine Parts updated its FY24 guidance to $9.30-9.50 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 9.300-9.500 EPS.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Shares of GPC traded up $4.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.60. 398,877 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,008. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $164.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.26.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GPC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Genuine Parts from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.14.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.29, for a total value of $453,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,006 shares in the company, valued at $1,967,677.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

