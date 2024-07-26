General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $14.40-14.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $14.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of General Dynamics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an outperform rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $311.33.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on General Dynamics

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $291.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,174. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. General Dynamics has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $302.75. The company has a market capitalization of $79.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.60.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

Insider Transactions at General Dynamics

In related news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $740,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,589,184. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total transaction of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,636 shares of company stock valued at $20,209,317 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.