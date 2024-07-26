Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $6.93 Million

Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Gearbox Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gearbox Protocol has traded 3.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Gearbox Protocol has a total market cap of $6.93 million and $595,087.51 worth of Gearbox Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Gearbox Protocol Token Profile

Gearbox Protocol’s launch date was December 21st, 2021. Gearbox Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 746,531,293 tokens. Gearbox Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gearboxprotocol. The official message board for Gearbox Protocol is medium.com/gearbox-protocol. The official website for Gearbox Protocol is gearbox.fi.

Buying and Selling Gearbox Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Gearbox Protocol (GEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Gearbox Protocol has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,461,323,522.789126 in circulation. The last known price of Gearbox Protocol is 0.00933968 USD and is down -3.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $708,116.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gearbox.fi/.”

