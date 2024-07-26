GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Price Target Raised to $208.00

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 21.05% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Raymond James began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday. Daiwa America upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.25.

Shares of GEV traded up $11.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $171.83. 2,401,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,208,822. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.50. GE Vernova has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $185.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $7.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.56 billion. Analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GEV. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $217,569,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,273,000. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,235,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

