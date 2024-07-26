Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS.

Fortive Stock Up 1.5 %

FTV traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $71.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,126,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,783. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $25.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. Fortive has a fifty-two week low of $63.05 and a fifty-two week high of $87.10.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fortive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortive from $89.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortive from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

About Fortive

(Get Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.