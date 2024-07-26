FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Stock Price Up 0.3%

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $22.11 and last traded at $22.09. Approximately 6,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 21,258 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.03.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNDC. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $367,000. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the period. ROI Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $961,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $491,000.

About FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

