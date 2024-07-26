Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Short Interest Update

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 342.9% from the June 30th total of 700 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:BDL traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.10. The company had a trading volume of 335 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644. The stock has a market cap of $51.98 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.70. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $34.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Flanigan’s Enterprises ( NYSEAMERICAN:BDL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $48.07 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 4.70%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.46%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

