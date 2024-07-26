First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 278,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 125,223 shares.The stock last traded at $57.64 and had previously closed at $57.79.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile
The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.
