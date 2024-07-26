First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 278,733 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 123% from the previous session’s volume of 125,223 shares.The stock last traded at $57.64 and had previously closed at $57.79.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.40.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a $0.0167 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FV. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,295,000. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,498,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 311.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 535,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after buying an additional 405,129 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 538,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,794,000 after buying an additional 173,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the first quarter valued at $8,410,000.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

