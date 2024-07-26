Financial Analysis: Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL) vs. RXO (NYSE:RXO)

Proficient Auto Logistics (NASDAQ:PAL – Get Free Report) and RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.7% of RXO shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Proficient Auto Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of RXO shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Proficient Auto Logistics and RXO, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proficient Auto Logistics 0 0 4 0 3.00 RXO 2 8 2 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Proficient Auto Logistics presently has a consensus price target of $19.67, suggesting a potential upside of 3.35%. RXO has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 27.77%. Given Proficient Auto Logistics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Proficient Auto Logistics is more favorable than RXO.

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and RXO’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A RXO $3.93 billion 0.91 $4.00 million ($0.09) -338.44

RXO has higher revenue and earnings than Proficient Auto Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares Proficient Auto Logistics and RXO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proficient Auto Logistics N/A N/A N/A RXO -0.29% 3.23% 1.02%

Summary

RXO beats Proficient Auto Logistics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Proficient Auto Logistics

Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. focuses on providing auto transportation and logistics services in North America. It primarily focuses on transporting and delivering finished vehicles from automotive production facilities, ports of entry, and rail yards to a network of automotive dealerships. The company operates approximately 1,130 auto transport vehicles and trailers, including 615 company-owned transport vehicles and trailers. It serves auto companies, electric vehicle producers, auto dealers, auto auctions, rental car companies, and auto leasing companies. The company was formerly known as AH Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Proficient Auto Logistics, Inc. in October 2023. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Jacksonville, Florida.

About RXO

RXO, Inc. provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. It also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

