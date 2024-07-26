Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Sold by CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co

CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co decreased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 406,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,930 shares during the quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $21,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,875,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,427,102,000 after buying an additional 728,768 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $617,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Anthony Park sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total transaction of $4,319,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $5,033,670.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:FNF opened at $53.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.63 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.57. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.10 and a 1 year high of $55.37.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.08). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

