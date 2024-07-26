Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.20-3.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.87 billion. Federal Signal also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.200-3.350 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair began coverage on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE FSS traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.38. The company had a trading volume of 607,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.95. Federal Signal has a 52 week low of $56.37 and a 52 week high of $99.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.02.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 17.36%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Federal Signal will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

