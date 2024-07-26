Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Farmland Partners Trading Down 6.9 %

NYSE FPI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FPI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,468,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,322,000 after purchasing an additional 68,105 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $452,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Farmland Partners by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Petra Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Farmland Partners by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Petra Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 46,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

