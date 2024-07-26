Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.
Farmland Partners Trading Down 6.9 %
NYSE FPI traded down $0.78 during trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,849. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $13.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.
Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 million. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 5.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Farmland Partners
Farmland Partners Company Profile
Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Farmland Partners
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Viking Therapeutics: Pharma Stock Soars on Positive Earnings
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Top 3 Small Cap Stocks Emerging as Rotation Winners
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Bargain Alert: 3 Stocks Worth Watching While The Market Cools
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.