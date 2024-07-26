Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.07), Zacks reports. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $11.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Farmland Partners updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.200-0.260 EPS.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.57. 1,137,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 326,849. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.14. Farmland Partners has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $13.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.71.

Get Farmland Partners alerts:

Farmland Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FPI

About Farmland Partners

(Get Free Report)

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owns and/or manages approximately 171,100 acres in 16 states, including Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina and Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.