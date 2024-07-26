Evotec (OTCMKTS:EVTCY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $4.76

Evotec SE (OTCMKTS:EVTCY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.76 and last traded at $4.78, with a volume of 24672 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.92.

Evotec Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.42.

Evotec Company Profile

Evotec SE engages in the discovery and development of new drugs for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. It operates through the following segments: EVT Execute and EVT Innovate. The EVT Execute segment provides stand-alone or integrated drug discovery solutions for collaborators targets and programmers on a typical fee-for-service basis or through a variety of commercial structures, which may include performance-based components, such as milestones and royalties.

