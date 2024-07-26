Evermay Wealth Management LLC Takes $46,000 Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 152.3% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diageo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Diageo Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE DEO traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $130.62. 1,041,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,685. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.23. Diageo plc has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $178.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,730.00.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

