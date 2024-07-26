Evermay Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 18,700.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 145.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 268 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Keysight Technologies news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total value of $60,038.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Lisa M. Poole sold 440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $60,038.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,913 shares in the company, valued at $533,928.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $143.35 per share, for a total transaction of $65,941.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,071.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.89. 1,228,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,198,267. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.57 and a fifty-two week high of $170.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.49.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.01. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 23.79%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEYS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Keysight Technologies from $208.00 to $195.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KEYS

About Keysight Technologies

(Free Report)

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.