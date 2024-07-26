Evermay Wealth Management LLC Purchases 396 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 34.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MKC. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 16.5% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.0% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Insider Activity at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 2,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total value of $207,386.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 25,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,875,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 199,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,944,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,732 shares of company stock valued at $7,982,386 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MKC traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $74.75. 1,785,166 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,997,263. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.13 and a 12 month high of $90.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.67. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.10. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MKC. Citigroup upgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Argus raised shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MKC

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

(Free Report)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.