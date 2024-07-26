Evermay Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 729.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Clarivate in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,590,000.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Clarivate by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Clarivate during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 85.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Clarivate alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Clarivate from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.78.

Clarivate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CLVT traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,439,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,290,347. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.81 and a 200-day moving average of $7.13. Clarivate Plc has a 12 month low of $5.19 and a 12 month high of $9.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 39.29% and a positive return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $621.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clarivate Plc will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Clarivate

(Free Report)

Clarivate Plc operates as an information services provider in the Americas, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Academia & Government, Life Sciences & Healthcare, and Intellectual Property. The company offers Web of Science and InCites, that analyzes and explores the academic research landscape and manages research information; ProQuest One and Ebook Central that provides comprehensive content collections to institutions in a cost-effective manner; and Alma and Polaris, that manages academic resources and services, connect users, and support research publications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.