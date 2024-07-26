Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 4,821.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AEP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.77.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of AEP stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,340,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,612. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.38 and a fifty-two week high of $97.32. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.32.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.