Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires 266 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Pitcairn Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 44,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 7.9% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 44.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $815,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.1% during the first quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 19,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,097,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLD traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $218.33. 9,593,943 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,226,573. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $229.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.88.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

