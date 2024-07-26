Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX) Shares Up 8.1%

Shares of Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) traded up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.80 and last traded at $2.80. 6,604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 18,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.59.

Separately, Raymond James raised Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $70.93 million and a P/E ratio of -2.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.69.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EPRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals stock. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:EPRX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release products that have the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need. Th company’s lead product candidate includes EP-104IAR, for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee.

