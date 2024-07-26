Ethereum Price Down 6.1% Over Last Week (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last week, Ethereum has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One Ethereum coin can now be bought for $3,251.98 or 0.04816440 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum has a market cap of $390.98 billion and $19.40 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00042155 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008478 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.61 or 0.00011276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.61 or 0.00014238 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00009089 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000208 BTC.

About Ethereum

ETH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,228,315 coins. Ethereum’s official message board is forum.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org.

Buying and Selling Ethereum

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

Investors seeking to trade Ethereum using US dollars directly can do so using Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly.

