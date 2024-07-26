EntryPoint Capital LLC Sells 3,644 Shares of CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lessened its stake in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,644 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in CEVA were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 1,693.8% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 321,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 303,673 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 523,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,887,000 after purchasing an additional 211,697 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,969,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,428,000 after purchasing an additional 62,734 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CEVA during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of CEVA by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get CEVA alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In other news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $840,734.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

CEVA Trading Up 4.7 %

CEVA stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.70. 63,440 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,006. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.74 and its 200 day moving average is $20.87. CEVA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.38 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $488.11 million, a P/E ratio of -38.04 and a beta of 1.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. As a group, analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CEVA

(Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.