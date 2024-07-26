EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 3,104 Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,104 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WLDN. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 168.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Willdan Group during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on WLDN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willdan Group

In other news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at $51,289,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 5,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $169,386.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 413,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,311,281.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,641,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 460,333 shares of company stock worth $14,110,383. 9.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ WLDN traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $464.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63 and a beta of 1.39. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.09 and a twelve month high of $34.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.79.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

