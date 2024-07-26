EntryPoint Capital LLC Purchases New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,608,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,314,000 after acquiring an additional 487,180 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,581,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,503,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,827 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 96.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,197,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,392 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,356,000 after acquiring an additional 73,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,565,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,434,000 after acquiring an additional 340,461 shares during the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.1 %

DLTR traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.76. The company had a trading volume of 772,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,768,692. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.83 and a 12 month high of $154.96. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.49. The company has a market cap of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.88.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar Tree

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $87,314.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

(Free Report)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.