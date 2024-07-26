EntryPoint Capital LLC Makes New Investment in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,136,587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,493,000 after purchasing an additional 182,279 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 922,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,639,000 after purchasing an additional 76,178 shares during the period. Crestline Management LP boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 578,241 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,426,000 after purchasing an additional 183,767 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PG&E during the first quarter valued at $2,153,000. Finally, Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 379.0% during the fourth quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 76,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 60,525 shares during the period. 78.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 59,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,007,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,515,777 shares in the company, valued at $25,889,471.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

PG&E stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.11. The stock had a trading volume of 5,254,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,372,855. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.24. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. PG&E’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCG. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PG&E in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PG&E currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.40.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

