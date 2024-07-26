EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $93,000 Stock Holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Free Report) by 56.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 976 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Plexus were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,533,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Plexus by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 298,262 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,251,000 after acquiring an additional 155,447 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after acquiring an additional 74,988 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its position in Plexus by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,226,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,667,000 after acquiring an additional 44,398 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in Plexus during the first quarter worth $3,934,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Plexus from $114.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Plexus from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.75.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $477,042.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,311,660.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.10, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,620,001. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,386 shares of company stock worth $3,749,884 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $129.44. The stock had a trading volume of 45,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,496. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $87.21 and a twelve month high of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Plexus had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $960.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

