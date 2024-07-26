EntryPoint Capital LLC Has $153,000 Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

EntryPoint Capital LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $77.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,876,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,434,064. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.23. The firm has a market cap of $96.35 billion, a PE ratio of 212.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.18. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.36 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 24.34%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, July 1st. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.81.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

