EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 825 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 730.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 261.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 4,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.60, for a total value of $413,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,086.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 18.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSM. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $95.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Friday, June 14th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.20.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE MSM traded up $2.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 239,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.01. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.05 and a 52-week high of $105.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.72 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 0.88.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The business had revenue of $979.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.10 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.47%.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

