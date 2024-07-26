EntryPoint Capital LLC Buys 1,863 Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 188.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in S&T Bancorp were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $9,055,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $1,699,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,384,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,687,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 33,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.22% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at S&T Bancorp

In other news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of STBA stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $44.89. 64,862 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $45.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 0.81.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $142.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.85 million. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

S&T Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of S&T Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of S&T Bancorp from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on STBA

S&T Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.