EntryPoint Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 138.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,225,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,438,000 after buying an additional 131,679 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,854,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,748,000 after buying an additional 227,439 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,543,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,744,551 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,723,000 after buying an additional 191,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,744,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITCI traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.46. 174,815 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,015,338. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.50 and a 1-year high of $84.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $71.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a PE ratio of -69.69 and a beta of 1.01.

Intra-Cellular Therapies ( NASDAQ:ITCI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.15. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 4,462 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.57, for a total transaction of $337,193.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,600 shares in the company, valued at $8,811,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Nostrand Robert L. Van sold 20,000 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.91, for a total transaction of $1,518,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,690 shares in the company, valued at $735,567.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ITCI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.83.

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

