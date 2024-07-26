Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $14.36 and last traded at $14.47. 1,001,699 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 5,333,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ENVX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Enovix in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Enovix from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovix from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.17.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.51 and a 200-day moving average of $10.58. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Enovix had a negative net margin of 1,448.90% and a negative return on equity of 85.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gregory Reichow sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.14, for a total value of $91,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,686.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enovix by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,093,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,881,000 after purchasing an additional 164,717 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,239,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,556,000 after buying an additional 540,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Enovix by 2,228.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,438,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,518,000 after buying an additional 1,376,253 shares in the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC grew its position in Enovix by 3.8% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,814,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Enovix by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,089,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,646,000 after acquiring an additional 55,157 shares during the period. 50.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. It serves wearables and IoT, smartphone, laptops and tablets, industrial and medical, and electric vehicles industries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

