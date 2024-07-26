Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading Down 0.1%

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $16.07 and last traded at $16.12. Approximately 4,038,017 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 12,572,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.13.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ET shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.33.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $21.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Energy Transfer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.22% of the company’s stock.



Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

