EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.00-20.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.5-15.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.32 billion. EMCOR Group also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 19.000-20.000 EPS.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $346.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,435,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,715. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $377.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $328.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 1.06. EMCOR Group has a one year low of $187.53 and a one year high of $401.98.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The construction company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 30.38% and a net margin of 5.48%. Research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group will post 16.3 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at EMCOR Group

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.60%.

In other EMCOR Group news, Director Carol P. Lowe sold 1,245 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.23, for a total value of $465,916.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,807 shares in the company, valued at $6,289,683.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.