Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Lowered to “Hold” at TD Cowen

TD Cowen downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $100.00.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on EW. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.45.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $60.94 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.93. Edwards Lifesciences has a 52 week low of $58.93 and a 52 week high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $466,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total value of $466,450.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,659.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jean-Luc M. Lemercier sold 14,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total value of $1,212,624.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 173,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,639,824.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,099 shares of company stock valued at $7,003,553 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,964,394 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,061,277,000 after purchasing an additional 600,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,782,909 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,827,347,000 after acquiring an additional 809,605 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,181,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,386,333,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048,274 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,827,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,283,098,000 after purchasing an additional 393,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $648,540,000. 79.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

