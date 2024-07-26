EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.060-2.120 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.100. The company issued revenue guidance of -. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 8.280-8.380 EPS.

NYSE:EGP traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.00. 19,339 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,497. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties has a 12 month low of $154.75 and a 12 month high of $192.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.53.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.91). The company had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.70 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is presently 110.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $162.00 to $208.00 in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on EastGroup Properties from $195.00 to $175.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Mizuho decreased their target price on EastGroup Properties from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $182.75.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

