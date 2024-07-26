EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO) Hits New 1-Year High at $22.70

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:BSVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.70 and last traded at $22.69, with a volume of 64285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.32.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 485.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 11,267 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. Gibson Capital LLC grew its stake in EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 552,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 13,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 555,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,667,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the period.

EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The EA Bridgeway Omni Small-Cap Value ETF (BSVO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed, broad, and diverse portfolio of US-listed, small-cap stocks that appear fundamentally undervalued and have environmental, social, and governance attributes as perceived by the fund adviser.

