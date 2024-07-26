Dynex Price Reaches $0.50 on Exchanges (DNX)

Dynex (DNX) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Dynex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00000737 BTC on major exchanges. Dynex has a market cap of $46.30 million and $782,316.21 worth of Dynex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dynex has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Dynex alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000020 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Dynex Profile

Dynex was first traded on October 15th, 2022. Dynex’s total supply is 93,202,741 coins and its circulating supply is 93,204,724 coins. Dynex’s official website is dynexcoin.org. The official message board for Dynex is dynexcoin.medium.com. Dynex’s official Twitter account is @dynexcoin.

Buying and Selling Dynex

According to CryptoCompare, “Dynex (DNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Users are able to generate DNX through the process of mining. Dynex has a current supply of 93,182,674.41754635. The last known price of Dynex is 0.48227331 USD and is down -3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $831,956.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dynexcoin.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dynex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.