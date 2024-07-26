DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $90.00 at Piper Sandler

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 37.78% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DXCM. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on DexCom from $145.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on DexCom from $132.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

Get DexCom alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DexCom

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM traded down $42.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.32. 12,878,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,960,815. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53. DexCom has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.43, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total value of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $77,744.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,112 shares of company stock valued at $480,861 over the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DexCom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.