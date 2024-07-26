DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Price Target Lowered to $75.00 at Morgan Stanley

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.98% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of DexCom from $132.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.60.

Get DexCom alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $45.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.51. The stock had a trading volume of 39,059,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,359. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.29. DexCom has a 52 week low of $62.34 and a 52 week high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. DexCom’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at $8,729,648.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $79,411.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 427 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total transaction of $49,126.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,729,648.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,112 shares of company stock worth $480,861. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,603,745 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,186,539,000 after acquiring an additional 136,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,296,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,898,085,000 after buying an additional 2,695,296 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,058,806 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,868,647,000 after buying an additional 1,398,136 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,278,685 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,151,392,000 after buying an additional 5,256,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of DexCom by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,900,308 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $732,169,000 after buying an additional 3,672,471 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.