Desjardins Boosts Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target to C$255.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Desjardins from C$250.00 to C$255.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Intact Financial’s FY2024 earnings at $14.87 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $15.85 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IFC. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$240.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$226.00 to C$243.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$250.00 to C$258.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$261.00 to C$264.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Intact Financial from C$247.00 to C$261.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$249.70.

Shares of TSE:IFC opened at C$240.87 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$230.20 and a 200-day moving average of C$223.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.35. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of C$188.22 and a 52-week high of C$244.30.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.43 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.33 billion. Intact Financial had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.55%. On average, equities analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 14.6728435 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Intact Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other Intact Financial news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total value of C$501,861.80. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Cotnoir sold 2,200 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$228.12, for a total transaction of C$501,861.80. Also, Senior Officer Louis Gagnon sold 10,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$223.08, for a total transaction of C$2,230,768.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,377,706. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers insurance, such as personal auto which provides coverage from accidents, third party liability, and physical damage; personal property which provides protection for homes and contents from risks, including fire, theft, vandalism, water damages, other damages, and personal liability; and commercial line and specialty line insurance which provides commercial auto, property, and liability coverages.

